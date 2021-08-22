Watch
New round of winds fuel fury of Northern California wildfire

Ethan Swope/AP
Central Calaveras firefighter Ryan Carpenter extinguishes flames from the Caldor Fire on Hazel Valley Road east of Riverton, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Posted at 9:35 AM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 12:35:22-04

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Crews were digging in and burning out fire lines amid another round of high winds Saturday that contributed to the fury of a Northern California wildfire.

The Caldor Fire in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed dozens of homes and on Friday authorities closed down a 46-mile stretch of U.S. Route 50, the main route between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service says that by Saturday evening winds “combined with continued extremely dry fuels will result in critical fire weather conditions in the vicinity of the Caldor Fire.” The blaze is one of about a dozen large wildfires that have scorched Northern California, incinerating at least 700 homes.

