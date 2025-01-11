Local Airbnb host offers a free stay in San Diego for several fire survivors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An Airbnb host in San Diego is stepping up after wildfires hit Los Angeles County and is offering a space for survivors - free of charge.

"A queen size bed back here, like I said, an A/C and heat, so you're nice and comfortable, closet, there's also some storage outside," said Seth Struiksma, describing his one bedroom one bath house in Barrio Logan.

"It's clean, it has A/C, it has everything that anyone would need," said Struiksma.

The space was renovated two years ago. Instead of booking new clients, Seth is offering a free stay to several survivors of the Los Angeles County wildfires from now through February.

"Coming from growing up in LA and moving here 20 years ago, obviously, I have lots of family and friends who still live there, and just immediately cried," said Seth. "I don't know how else to put it."

For Seth, the impact of the recent fires breaks his heart. He wants to do what he can to help people who are struggling.

"Homes and property and animals and things," said Seth. "It's just, it's incomprehensible to understand what these people are going through so I'm trying to do the little that I can do by offering up my Airbnb that I have."

Seth has one goal in mind by offering his place.

"I'm just hoping that they have a place to lay their head and relax for a minute and grieve," said Seth. "I know there's going to be a lot of grieving and emotional weight from all of this. At least this can be a place for them that they can have as a home base for a couple weeks."

If you can't get Seth's space, he said you can still reach out. He said he has connections in his real estate community for the possibility of a different space. For more information, email him at Seth.struiksma@gmail.com.

Airbnb is offering temporary housing to people impacted by the Los Angeles fires. Click here for more information.