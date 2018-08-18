Wesley Billingsly: Mother spends son's 25th birthday searching for him in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Sacramento mother is pleading for the public’s help in finding her son who disappeared in the San Diego area earlier this summer.



Christel Billingsly flew from Northern California to San Diego Friday to look for her son Wesley. August 17 is his 25th birthday, but instead of celebrating, Billingsly spent the first part of her day placing fliers all over Pacific Beach in hopes someone knows where he is.



“Everybody doesn’t know what happened to Wesley. Every kid I talk to is like, ‘We’re looking for him too. We’re texting him, we’re calling him.’ Somebody knows where he is. It’s his 25th birthday; he should be with family,” Billingsly said.







Wesley Billingsly was last seen on June 12 at around 8 p.m. in the Pacific Beach area. He was supposed to meet up with friends, but he never showed up.



Since then, there has been no sign of him or his black Ford Expedition with California license plate number 6HIN781.



According to his mother, Wesley earned a degree in business administration and marketing from San Diego State and then moved back home to Sacramento.



After about eight months, Wesley saved enough money to return to San Diego. He moved to Pacific Beach in February and was staying with different friends in the area as he looked for a job.



Billingsly said it is completely out of character for Wesley to disappear in this manner. She pays his phone bill, and she told 10News phone activity stopped about two months ago.



Wesley Billingsly is described is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.



A $3,000 reward has been offered for information leading to Wesley’s or the vehicle’s location.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact San Diego police at 619-531-2000 or the department’s Missing Persons Unit at 619-531-2277.