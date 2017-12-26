Weather impacts holiday travel at San Diego's airport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Airports nationwide are busy the day after Christmas with the holiday travel rush - and San Diego’s Lindbergh Field is no exception.

10News counted 14 flight delays this morning. Some were due to fog in Southern California but other delays were due to a winter storm in New England.

2017 is an especially busy year for flights. This is the fourth year of consecutive air travel volume increases, accoding to AAA. The agency predicted 6.4 million people would fly, up 4.1 percent over 2016.

Flights increased in 2017 due in part to price. Competition and lower oil prices led to a 5 percent drop in the cost of airfares. The average price of a round-trip flight on the top 40 domestic routes was $165, a four-year low.

