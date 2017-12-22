AAA predicts worst travel days around Christmas holiday

“Holiday travelers who booked ahead saved on airfares, which were about 20 percent lower than for this time last year, and on hotel rates, which were slightly cheaper than for last year’s holiday,” said Filomena Andre, the Auto Club’s vice president for travel products and services. “Economic health and some lower travel costs are giving consumers more opportunities to enjoy ‘big ticket’ vacations during the holidays and throughout the year.”
Lindbergh Field officials suggest travelers arrive at least one and a half hours before their departure time for domestic flights and two and a half hours ahead of time for international flights.
Also, be aware of parking at the airport. Travelers are reminded: