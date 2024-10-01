What happened to memorial trees along Route 125 in Santee?

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — A memorial tree along Route 125 in Santee, decorated each holiday season by two grandmothers in honor of their grandchildren who died in a 2021 house fire, has fallen.

Julia Fisher first learned about the fallen tree through Facebook. "I saw on Facebook that one of the trees was gone, and there was a bunch of equipment here. I'm not sure if they are trying to remove the trees," she said. Fisher believes the equipment belongs to Caltrans, but it is unclear what caused the tree to fall.

Fisher and Berenice Meza, the grandmothers, have been decorating these trees annually to honor their grandchildren, 1-year-old Arya and 2-year-old Julian, along with their great-grandmother, 87-year-old Baba. All three tragically died in a house fire in Northern California in 2021.

"People don’t realize that every day is an ongoing battle," Fisher said, reflecting on the continued grief they endure.

Meza added, "I feel so happy but sad too."

Fisher explained that the decorations are not only for their family but also for the community.

"There are so many people who drive Route 125. During the holidays, they see the trees, the lights, and the decorations. It brings them joy. That is one way we can all grieve—by trying to help others," she said.

The grandmothers plan to decorate the trees again this year, beginning in November, to keep their family’s memory alive.

They are also hoping Caltrans will replant the fallen tree. ABC 10News has reached out to the agency for comment and is awaiting a response.

