Grandmas decorate trees on Highway 125, in memory of their grandchildren who died in fire

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — These trees easily catch your eye just off Highway 125. There are pictures of grandchildren who died in a house fire. It happened in Northern California in 2021.

"People don’t realize you live this everyday. It is an ongoing battle," said Julia Fisher.

"I am happy that I am here. But I feel so sad too," said Berenice Meza.

Every year during the holidays, the grandmas Meza and Fisher decorate these trees. They are in memory of their grandchildren, 1 year-old Arya and 2 year-old Julian. Also their great grandmother 87 year-old Baba. They all died in the fire.

"Not having your family is one of the hardest things. It is so hard. But you are able to connect and make something positive out of this," Fisher said.

Fisher found the trees on the way to the hospital in 2021. She was suffering from colon cancer.

"Something just caught our eyes. There are three trees here. They represent Julian, Arya and my mom," Fisher added.

Even if those who pass by have never met the grandmas or the family they lost, their memory lives on.

The grandmas say the fire started in the garage. There was no smoke detector. The family is raising money to donate smoke detectors to those who need them.

To learn more or donate, you can email juliafisher4354@gmail.com.