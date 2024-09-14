UC San Diego research team conducting field study on South Bay air quality

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— A team of researchers from UC San Diego is conducting a field study in the South Bay to analyze what specific particles are in the air, potentially contributing to the horrific smell that has plagued residents for years.

On Friday, 10News accompanied two team members as they gathered samples and discussed the concerning detected levels of hydrogen sulfide, a toxin commonly found in sewage.

“Sure enough, our measurements have really been lining up with what the community members have been saying. They say that it’s extremely strong and pungent and it peaks at night time. And that aligns with our measurements,” said Ben Rico, a UCSD PhD Candidate.

Rico explains that there is not a significant amount of formal research about long-term and chronic exposure to hydrogen sulfide for one basic reason: it would be inhumane.

“Those studies haven’t been done…mostly because it’s unethical to expose people to that,” he said.

As for short-term exposure, he says these are symptoms humans might experience: “Reddening of the eyes, difficulty breathing, skin irritation, nausea, vomiting…and those are a lot of the symptoms we hear from community members anecdotally."

On Thursday, the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District Board shared that they’ve received nearly 2,000 complaints from the community, many of which reported those symptoms.

The board approved funding for additional air purifiers for families in the area but acknowledged it’s a temporary solution to a problem that needs to be addressed at its root.

The County of San Diego says it’s currently working with the South Coast Air Quality Management District to monitor the air and actively communicate with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.