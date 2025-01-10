UPDATE: EcoVivarium Reptile Sanctuary avoids eviction thanks to donations from 10News viewers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A nonprofit reptile sanctuary in Escondido that was on the brink of eviction has a new lease on life thanks to generous donations from ABC 10News viewers.

On Dec. 29, we brought you EcoVivarium Reptile Sanctuary's story as it was in desperate need of financial help, leaving the lives of various tortoises, lizards, snakes and other reptiles hanging in the balance.

Due to skyrocketing costs of food, lighting, insurance, veterinary care and other expenses, the nonprofit piled up thousands of dollars worth of debt.

ABC 10News An animal sanctuary for reptiles in Escondido is in desperate need of help and is asking for monetary donations.

EcoVivarium is home to 400 animals, and if the sanctuary closed, many of them would have to be euthanized since they can't be rehomed, taken to a zoo or released back into the wild.



That situation has been avoided.

The founder, Susan Nowicke, says that following ABC 10News' coverage, many of you with kind and caring hearts reached out to help.

Thanks to you, the sanctuary received more than $35,000 in donations to pay back rent, and they even had enough leftover funds to pay part of this month's electricity bill. Nowicke says that bill was close to $7,000.

Now, EcoVivarium and its animals have the chance to thrive again, and it'll stay open for families to enjoy.

ABC 10News A child takes a seat on the shell of a tortoise.

"It's amazing... It's just so neat that the kids get to interact with the animals and also to hear the stories of how, you know, these animals were saved from different injuries, so they can learn to respect the animals," Jade Lyles, a mom visiting the sanctuary, told ABC 10News during our first report.

Money wasn't the only thing that benefited EcoVivarium out of this; Nowicke says they also received a spike in volunteer applications as people sought to donate their time to help out.

Nowicke has the following message for the public:

"I cannot thank you all enough for your continued support of EcoVivarium and the amazing animals that call us home," her statement says.

If you'd like to learn more about the sanctuary and museum, head to the EcoVivarium website.