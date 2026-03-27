Unpaid San Diego TSA workers receive food assistance during shutdown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the partial government shutdown continues, the strain on TSA officers is getting worse. Nationwide, more than 11 percent of TSA workers are calling out, and hundreds have already quit.

Many officers are still showing up to work without pay and are expected to miss their second full paycheck.

"All of my savings that I put aside for other purposes has been used up so that’s frustrating because I will have to rebuild all the savings I had," said Julian Abe, a TSA officer."

Just outside the San Diego International Airport, TSA families stopped by today to pick up food necessities. Nonprofits are stepping in to help feed the workers and their families.

Feeding San Diego provided boxes filled with pantry staples and fresh produce to give workers a small break during a tough time.

"To be able to be here today and provide shelf-stable items, fruits, and vegetables for their families, at least there’s one less thing to worry about, so at least they know they have food on the table," Allison Glader said.

TSA officers said they are grateful for the support as they struggle to put food on the table, bills pile up, and money is stretched thin.

"It always helps, I’ve been eating the vegetables, I cook at home, so I’ve been cooking all the vegetables I’ve received, it’s saving me one less trip to the grocery store," Abe said.

For now, some TSA officers said they are sticking it out with the hopes of a paycheck coming soon.

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