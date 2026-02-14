UCSD professor explains air quality data showing hydrogen sulfide spikes in South Bay

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — People in the South Bay are raising concerns about air quality in the Tijuana River Valley following a recent pipeline rupture during construction work near Stewarts Drain, just south of San Ysidro next to the border.

Officials say the spill did not reach the Tijuana River, but recent data show concerning spikes in hydrogen sulfide levels at monitoring stations throughout the area. However, there's no confirmed link between the rupture and the recent air quality spikes.

Dr. Kimberly Prather, a chemistry professor at UC San Diego, works on research that monitors one-minute average readings of hydrogen sulfide in the Tijuana River.

"The difference between one minute and one hour is that the one minute allows you to see sharp spikes," Prather said.

She said the levels are concerning, though not at their highest recorded points.

"It's not as high as we've seen but they're creeping back up at night," Prather said.

The recent spikes happened along the San Ysidro Fire Station, Berry Elementary School, and City Hall in Imperial Beach. Prather said her research aims to be reflective of what people are feeling and smelling in the community.

She wants people to understand that not all gases coming from the Tijuana River have an odor, which can create a false sense of security.

"Sometimes you can get a false sense of security; people will say I have a headache, but it didn't smell well, that's actually to be expected," Prather said.

The timing of the spikes has raised red flags, especially following the pipeline rupture earlier this week.

With rain heading to San Diego, Prather hopes this will help improve the levels temporarily.

"What usually happens when we get a lot of rain is it dilutes the river," Prather said. "But it might come down for a few days, maybe, but they'll be back."

During periods of high hydrogen sulfide levels, Prather recommends people use air purifier filters during the night to help block out the gases.

