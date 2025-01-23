South Bay horse ranch owner reflects on historic January flooding one year later

BONITA, Calif. (KGTV) — A year ago, Sweetwater Farms in Bonita was one of the many businesses submerged in water during the historic flooding on Jan. 22.

It has been a long road to recovery, according to owner Roberta Jackson.

“We just really didn't know how we were going to do it, but we had so much help from the community,” Jackson said.

The flooding caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage. One of the biggest costs was the footing for the horses, which is the sand that horses walk and run on.

Jackson has been in Bonita for decades and credited the equestrian community for stepping up when they needed the help. “We are back up and running like it didn’t even happen now, and we are so grateful to be in that position now,” Jackson said.

“It was a lot of cleanup for those first couple days,” said barn manager Sophie Coronado. “It was really just managing the horses and making sure they were happy and healthy.”

Coronado, who has been riding horses at Sweetwater Ranch since she was six years old, said she has seen the barn go through many different changes, but the flooding was the biggest one.

“[It was] the most unexpected and probably the most emotionally tolling one too,” Coronado said.