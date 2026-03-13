San Diego counter-drone tech company explains risks of Iran drone threat following FBI warning

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A San Diego-based counter-drone technology company is explaining how potential Iranian drone attacks could happen — and how new technology can help detect those threats — following an FBI warning that Iran could be exploring the use of drones to target California.

Drone tech experts say there are several kinds of drones, but the ones used in Iranian attacks are more powerful than the small ones many people are used to seeing.

As concerns grow about possible drone strikes on California's coast, experts in San Diego say it's important to understand what kinds of drones are out there.

Justin MacLaurin, CEO of Digital Force Technologies, a company that specializes in drone and counter-drone technology, said strike drones fall into two categories: small hobby drones and mid-size drones.

"The same drone that was maybe a nuisance at a sporting event could now be a weapon, we're seeing that very commonly," MacLaurin said.

MacLaurin said Iran is using what are known as Shahed-type drones — a mid-size drone.

"Iran is using the Shahed type drones, this midsize drone. Now they don't fly very fast, and they have radar cross sections, so if we can detect them several hundred miles out, we have a lot of time to respond," MacLaurin said.

MacLaurin said small drones have more centered targets that can damage something like a pickup truck, but mid-size drones carry a much more lethal threat. His technology helps identify the proximity of where drones are located.

"We want to detect and track the threat, so if we see a drone flying overhead, we are able to detect that it's there, track where it's going, and then we can mitigate that," MacLaurin said.

When it comes to eliminating those threats, MacLaurin said it requires significant coordination from federal, state, and local agencies.

Officials stress there is no imminent threat at this time, but the FBI warning continues to raise concerns.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

