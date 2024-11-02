San Diego Beach Warning

SAN DIEGO, CA — SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Some San Diego County beach areas are closed to swimmers and surfers today because of high bacteria levels, according to county health officials.

Water contact closures were issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- Imperial Beach Shoreline, ocean shoreline from the south end of

Seacoast Drive through north of Carnation Avenue;

-- Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border,

including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife

Refuge due to cross boundary flows.

Additionally, water contact advisories were issued for the following

locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- La Jolla, Children's Pool;

-- Coronado, North Beach - Dog Beach;

-- Coronado, Coronado Lifeguard Tower - Coronado;

-- Mission Bay, Tecolote Shores - swim area;

-- Mission Bay, Fiesta Island - Northwest Shoreline;

-- Mission Bay, Comfort Station, Leisure Lagoon - swim area;

-- Silver Strand State Beach, Silver Strand Guard Shack - Coronado.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be

found at sdbeachinfo.com.