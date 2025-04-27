Parents honor son's memory with bridge project after tragic accident

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The parents of Max LeNail are still fighting for a bridge to be built at the site where he died hiking four years ago.

On Saturday, Ben LeNail revisited the site filled with memories of his son, Max. He led the way to where Max took his third and final hike.

“It was actually on that day, January 29, 2021. It was his third time at Mission Trails, and he did an epic run around the park,” Ben told ABC10News.

He described how unexpected weather changed everything that day. A rain and hailstorm caused the river to swell where Max was hiking.

“He had no choice but to cross to get back to his car, which was only about 5 minutes away,” he said. “His body was found right there over the rocks.”

Ben and his wife couldn't save Max from the river, but now they are dedicated to saving others. Their mission is to construct the Max LeNail Memorial Bridge, which will be 130 feet long and built over the very spot where Max fell.

Ben emphasized the importance of the bridge for the community.

“We want to make sure that with the bridge, they have safe and easy access to this beautiful natural open space,” he said.

The project is estimated to cost $7 million, but the LeNails need an additional $5 million to complete it. They hope to break ground in September and open the bridge in March of next year.

“I think that’s the best way to honor his spirit — to make sure that his spirit is alive and at work in the lives of others,” Ben said. “Max, we miss you. We remember you every day. You are loved dearly.”

