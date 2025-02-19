North Park religious display restored after vandalism attacks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A cherished religious display that has served the community for decades has been restored following two separate acts of vandalism, including a recent tagging incident captured on video.

The display, located on 30th Street outside the home of Leticia Salcedo, was first targeted in mid-December when a video caught a masked man setting it on fire.

Leticia Salcedo, who created the display, told us that despite the significant damage, four statues of the Virgin Mary, including two images of the Virgin of Guadalupe, were miraculously untouched by the flames. After the initial incident, Salcedo filed a police report, but no arrests were made.



In late January, Salcedo faced another blow when the display was tagged with black spray paint by an individual resembling the previous vandal.

"I don’t know if I can get the same one, for the money, with the same feelings,” Salcedo expressed her concern after assessing the damage.

However, hope soon followed as a neighbor stepped in to donate materials for the restoration process.

Most everything had to be replaced.

The revamped display includes newly painted statues and statues and a fountain found in Mexico, contributing to the community's renewed appreciation for the site.



"I feel happy to fix space for the community," Salcedo said, though she remains anxious about the potential for future vandalism. "Yes, I'm afraid. I pray for no more vandalism. I pray this will inspire peace."

Over the past week, neighbors have returned to the site to say prayers, restoring its significance to the community. This weekend, the display became the backdrop for a marriage proposal.

Anyone with information on the cases is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.