North Park community members honor local restaurant owner after passing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The name of a beloved owner of a popular North Park breakfast spot may live on long after his passing.

Wong Chong, known as "Lucky," who we've introduced to you before, owned "Lucky's Golden Phenix" for more than 50 years on Grim Avenue and North Park Way.

He passed away in January and now, the owner of a pizza shop across the street wants to change "Grim Avenue" to "Lucky Lane" in his honor.

Empty chairs at Tribute Pizza on Sunday afternoon. Matthew Lyons, the owner, is getting ready to open for the day.

He's thinking back to nine years ago when he opened his business in North Park. That's when the owner of the restaurant across the street, Lucky's Golden Phenix, gifted him with a money tree for good luck and prosperity.

"Lucky was hospitality," said Lyons. "Lucky like embodied hospitality. It's about making people happy and bringing people together."

Now, Lyons is collecting signatures for a petition to change the name of Grim Avenue in North Park to Lucky Lane. It's to remember his friend and fellow restaurateur.

As of Sunday morning, Lyons gathered more than 3,000 signatures.

"I think he'd be humbled," said Lyons. "He was a humble man, he'd be humbled, and also think we were going into too much effort for him. He wouldn't even want anybody to have shed a tear."

Lyons remembers Lucky's restaurant and his friend's service fondly.

He's thankful because of the memories he has of Lucky.

"For those who dined at Lucky's, the thing that you ordered the very first time you sat down was what you got forever, is because he memorized it," said Lucky. "And if you walked in, you'd get that order. And mine was two scrambled eggs, hash browns extra crispy, white toast, cup of coffee and orange juice and my perfect ratio of coffee and cream, he would actually give me a second cup of coffee rather than top mine up because he knew that I was trying to maintain a ratio of cream and sugar."

Lucky's attention to detail just showed his appreciation and love for people, and now the community is returning that love even after his passing.