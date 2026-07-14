Mission Bay restroom closures frustrate visitors as heat wave hits San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Heat alerts have been issued across San Diego County, and many residents are heading to Mission Bay Park to cool off — only to find nearly half of the park's public restrooms closed.

Closed restroom signs are now posted at 13 of the 28 public restrooms around Mission Bay Park. Counter signs have also appeared, urging visitors to contact Mayor Todd Gloria and city councilmembers about the closures.

Betsy Cleary, who walks the park five times a week, said the timing couldn't be worse.

"What does it say about our city if we're closing our restrooms at our city parks? This is one of the jewels of San Diego," Cleary said.

Cleary said having fewer restroom options makes the experience less enjoyable for regular visitors.

"It makes me feel less welcome that I can't come down here and be able to walk and use a restroom every so often," Cleary said.

With more people expected to head to Mission Bay to cool off, Cleary said visitors should expect longer walks to reach a restroom and potentially longer lines.

Bradley Schnell with the Mission Bay Park Conservancy had pushed for the restrooms to remain open during budget discussions. He said his organization wants to work directly with the city to find a solution.

"We hope the city works with our conservancy and works to create a special use permit agreement where we can actually take on some of the maintenance and some of the care the park really needs, including the restrooms," Schnell said.

The city said the restroom closures were necessary to help save money and balance the budget, but many parkgoers remain frustrated by the decision.

"You kind of just sit here and wonder what's next. I mean, are they going to have paid parking in Mission Bay next? I don't think that'll go over either. I mean, look at what happened at Balboa Park," one visitor said.

The mayor's office did not respond to a request for comment about the counter signs posted around the park.

For now, those looking to escape the heat at Mission Bay will need to plan ahead.

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