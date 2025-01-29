Military personnel's proximity to South Bay sewage raises concerns

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With hundreds of Marines and National Guard members at the southern border in San Diego for the Trump administration’s call to secure the border, concerns are being raised over how close the military personnel are to the ongoing South Bay sewage crisis.

ABC 10News learned some troops are stationed at the Imperial Beach Border Patrol station, which is close to what is considered a pollution “hot spot” near the Tijuana River. The personnel are likely sleeping in tents and spending most of their time outdoors.

ABC 10News previously reported the San Diego Air Pollution Control District measured elevated hydrogen sulfide levels in the Nestor neighborhood more than 15 times since the end of November 2024.

The levels are raising a red flag for many in the area, including Navy veteran Mark West, who lived and worked in Imperial Beach for 13 years.

West told ABC 10News he saw how much the sewage affected his fellow servicemembers and he said many of them ended up with respiratory infections.

West said he believes the troops should be stationed somewhere else, adding, “Sailors and Marines are go-to people. When they get the call, they answer and they will go do it. They will make that happen. The reality is they don't even know how bad it is, and it won't really come out until all these people get sick."

A team from UC San Diego conducted research on air pollution in the area over the summer, and some of their readings of hydrogen sulfide came in around 70 times higher than what the state considers safe.

When the team goes to take samples, they wear several layers of PPE, including a respirator specifically for hydrogen sulfide.

UCSD researcher Ben Rico said even though levels are not as severe now compared to the summer, the troops are still at risk.

"It's definitely concerning to hear that people are going to be that close to the river, especially if you're going to be there at night and not have the proper protective equipment. It's critical to have the right respirator,” said Rico.

Rico also mentioned hydrogen sulfide is heavier than air, meaning it’s possible for the sulfide to sit in tents.

In response to the concerns, a Marine Corps spokesperson stated, “We’re taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the Marines and sailors, including monitoring drinking water cleanliness with medical personnel onsite."

The spokesperson did not provide a response regarding air pollution protection for troops.