Local legislator proposes bills that aim to prevent future flooding & cut bureaucratic red tape

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)—California State Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-Chula Vista) has proposed two bills to eliminate bureaucratic red tape and prevent future floods like the one we saw in January.

"That's exactly what the legislation's about: It's about being prepared for the next storm," Alvarez said.

It's been nearly eight months since storms devastated San Diego's southeast neighborhoods. We've been in those communities as they rebuild and restart their lives.

The bills have passed in both chambers and now await Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature.



The bills have passed in both chambers and now await Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature.

One of Alvarez's bills allows state and regional water boards to accept money from the City of San Diego for permitting and stormwater channel clearing projects.

A concerned Shelltown resident reads an emotional letter as she pleads with a local councilmember to keep nearby storm drains clear.

The assemblymember says this allows those agencies that do the permitting to have the staff to expedite the process. Alvarez tells ABC 10News the essential part of the two bills is making sure there aren't any delays in clearing our stormwater channels.

He says they heard from the city about the hurdles in clearing the channels to prevent flooding.

One of his bills, which was passed in Sacramento, will speed up routine maintenance of those concrete channels by eliminating the state hurdles cities have to jump over to clear them.



Alvarez says the aim is to ensure the city doesn't have to wait for special permits and to eliminate bureaucratic processes to clear the channels.

"What I am trying to do from a stat perspective, as a state representative, is to eliminate all of the state barriers that exist," he explained. "We know that there are some that get in the way of doing this work. And now we are giving the tools to the city to go forward and clear these out and to make sure people are protected."

Assuming the bills are signed, Alvarez says the city would do all of this work, but they want to make sure it is easier, cost-effective and done efficiently.