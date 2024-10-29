Local adaptive surfer makes Team USA

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — I first met Parker Olenick in 2021 at a Challenged Athletes Foundation surfing event. Born with cerebral palsy, Parker’s determination shines through, and his parents have always supported his passion for surfing.

“Surfing is my passion, my therapy, and my favorite sport. My dream is to make the U.S. national team for the 2028 Paralympic Games,” he said.

Since that interview three years ago, I've followed Parker’s journey as he chases his surfing dream. Every morning at 6:30 a.m., you’ll find him at the beach, riding the waves.

“Just another day at the office,” said Olenick. “All those voices telling me it’s too early, or that I’m too sore or tired, just shut off as soon as I hit the water.”

Those early mornings are paying off. Parker has surfed all over the world, claiming victories along the way.

“I won the Japan Open for the second time in a row, which was a big accomplishment for me. We also had our first world tour event in Australia," he said.

In 2021, Parker aimed to make the U.S. National Team but fell short. He embraced the setback, learning valuable lessons in the process.

“That was tough, but I really learned to fall in love with the journey of going every day and making it part of my routine," Parker said.

This year, his dedication has paid off. Parker was selected to join the U.S.A. Adaptive Surf Team.

“It’s really cool because it all came together. I got the waves I needed, and yes, there was definitely a lot of luck involved," he said.

