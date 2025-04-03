Lakeside 8th graders given lesson on life-saving: Hands-on CPR training

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- Several eighth graders in the Lakeside Union School District found themselves in a different kind of hands-on class this week.

It was the second-ever hands-on CPR training for students at Lakeside Middle School and Tierra del Sol Middle School by local school nurses and the Lakeside Fire Protection District.

"The most important thing is that early access to CPR, so that first 5 minutes of care that's provided by the bystanders is what's really going to make a difference,” said Jon Jordan, Division Chief with the Lakeside Fire Protection District.

The main effort is to help prepare the students in case of emergencies.

"It was fun, it was kind of stressful with the pumping [the] chest, kind of, but other than that, it was fun," said eighth grader Connor Messina.

Class after class was brought in to get the full experience and learn how to give the immediate help needed to survive until first responders arrive.

"I think this is the first step, just familiarity," said Jordan. "It's seeing it, it's understanding it, and I'd rather have them have the shock of understanding what CPR is here in this training rather than the first time when they actually come across someone who needs CPR.”

A recent close call at El Capitan High School is what also drove the need for an event like this. A basketball player suddenly collapsed at practice and that's when his coaches sprang into action to help.

In November 2024, ABC 10News spoke with Johnny Curo, the assistant coach of the team who administered CPR on the player.

"Luckily, I was in the right place at the right time,” Curo said.

But those swift actions made all the difference and saved a life.

"The coaches knew exactly what to do; they started CPR and that student is alive today,” said Jennifer Cochran, EMS Nurse Coordinator with Lakeside and Santee Fire Departments.

And this event helped to empower students to do the same if they need to.

"I feel like I could actually do something now, instead of just standing there," said Messina.

"It can’t hurt to have this knowledge and in your back pocket and hopefully it can come in handy and may even save a life," said Curo.