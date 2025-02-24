"It's such a great honor": Rancho Bernardo teen recognized on his birthday by the City of San Diego

RANCHO BERNARDO (KGTV) — It's a beautiful Sunday morning in San Diego. Arden Pala started the day getting some shots up on his home basketball court. It was the start of his special day — his 16th birthday.

A teenager's 16th birthday is always one of the most exciting ones to celebrate. Arden's 16th birthday is particularly special for himself, his family and even the City of San Diego. February 23rd is now known as Arden Pala Day.

"It's such a great honor," Pala says. "I feel amazing to be recognized by the city".

Arden was honored with the declaration last year for his volunteerism and work with his non-profit, Sports 4 Kids.

"It's just the kids, man. It's it's such a good feeling," Pala says "They're always so happy to be there. They're, they're always all smiling."

The declaration by San Diego follows a list of great work Arden has done in years past. ABC10 News Reporter Steve Smith introduced us to Pala in 2022 when he wrote a children's book and filmed a documentary in 8th grade. Last June, ABC10 News recognized his non-profit with the ABC10 News Leadership Award. Last December, Steve met with Arden when he put together bags donated to families and children in need.

"I know how hard he works. I see it every day, day and night" Pala's mom, Zeynep Ilgaz says. "I think one of his biggest qualities I see as a mom is his great heart. He's a beautiful person inside out."

On top of it all, Arden was recognized by Sports Illustrated as the 2024 Sports Kid of the Year. Now celebrating his birthday for the first time with the declaration, it is one he won't forget. He is grateful for the overwhelming support and recognition he has recently received. The work he is doing, however, does not stop after receiving the accolades.

"It's an amazing feeling knowing that our impact is growing," Pala says. "We're impacting more people's lives and a little mission that we had 4 years ago has now turned into something greater".

Arden is only a sophomore at Francis Parker High School. He plans to continue growing the non-profit by adding more clinics and volunteers and reaching more schools throughout the city. Once he graduates and leaves for college, he plans to pass down the leadership role so the work and impact he started continue to grow when he is away from home.