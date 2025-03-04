Hilliker's Ranch Fresh Eggs takes extra measures to protect chickens from bird flu

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – At Hilliker's Ranch Fresh Eggs, a gate is not just an entrance: It's a vital line of defense against the threat of bird flu for the family-owned business. The risk is significant; if the chickens fall ill, the supply of eggs diminishes, jeopardizing the livelihood of the ranch and its employees.

Each day, the farm collects over 25,000 eggs produced by its 30,000 chickens. However, ensuring their health requires diligent protective measures. Owner Frank Hilliker shared details of the ranch’s rigorous disinfection routine with ABC 10News.

"People's feet get disinfected when they go into what we call the chicken area. Any trucks or equipment that goes into the chicken area gets sprayed off with the disinfectant as well. It's kind of like a Lysol, but it just kills anything that could be on your feet or on the tires and the undercarriage of a vehicle," Hilliker said.



He noted that, due to current circumstances, visitors are restricted from touring the facility.

Weather also plays a crucial role in the prevention of bird flu at the ranch.

"Our beautiful weather... helps kill and neutralize it," Hilliker stated, referencing the benefits of sunny conditions in inhibiting the virus's longevity.

The Hilliker family has been in the egg business since 1942, and they are taking extra precautions to safeguard their operations. Hilliker said the potential impact of a single infected chicken is massive.

It could lead to widespread illness among the flock.

"If one chicken got the bird flu... it’s going to spread like wildfire, and they all have to get euthanized," he said. "If they all get euthanized, then that means that we're going to be out of business until we can repopulate."

The implications of an outbreak extend beyond the immediate loss of livestock. Hilliker expressed concern about the long-term effects, including the loss of customers.

"Once you lose a customer, it's really hard to get them back," he said.

Despite the ongoing nationwide egg shortage, Hilliker’s Ranch Fresh Eggs continues to see strong demand for its products.