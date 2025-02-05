Lakeside ranch owner speaks on the sky-high cost of eggs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The escalating price of eggs is taking a toll on American consumers, with some stores charging as much as $8 or more for a dozen eggs.

ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Peña visited Hilliker's Ranch Fresh Eggs in Lakeside, a business that has been operating since the 1940s.

We previously visited the farm in 2023, during which business was thriving as many stores were either out of eggs or pricing them exceedingly high.

In her visit on Tuesday, Peña spoke with the owner, who said he'd never seen eggs as expensive as they are now.

Customers can purchase eggs directly from Hilliker's Ranch Fresh Eggs. Currently, a dozen large eggs are priced at $5 per carton, with a limit of two packages per customer.

You can learn more about the ranch, located at 11329 El Nopal in Lakeside, on its website.