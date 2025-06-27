From laundry trailer to community hub: Oceanside brothers create free resource center for all

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Two brothers who launched a mobile laundry service for homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic are now expanding their mission with a brand-new community center in Oceanside.

The nonprofit Lived Experiences, founded by Oceanside natives Lalo and Oscar Ortega, is putting the final touches on its new community center that offers multiple free services to the community.

"My brother says it's, it's we pay the bills and it's the community resource center, you know," Lalo Ortega said.

The space features a boxing gym, complimentary laundry services, a food and diaper pantry, and a library. It's also designed as a place where people can relax and enjoy themselves.

"This is a place for everybody to come. It's a safe space," Lalo said.

All services at the center are completely free to everyone who needs them. The brothers drew inspiration from their own childhood experiences when designing the center's offerings.

"Everything that we offer is something that we grew up without, you know, we missed it," Lalo said. "Fortunately, we're able to give back to the community now".

ABC 10News first introduced viewers to the brothers in 2021. After volunteering with Humanity Showers, a mobile shower service for the homeless, Oscar transformed a 20-foot trailer into a mobile laundromat.

The two organizations collaborated closely to offer these free services.

"It's about dignity, it's about humanity," Oscar said.

Today, the new community center represents the brothers' commitment to giving back to their stomping ground.

"I'm super proud to be in this organization, super proud to be partnered up with my brother, and it's just an amazing feeling," Lalo said.

The goal is to create that same positive feeling for others by offering essential services to anyone in need.

"When somebody comes and gives you a hug, a genuine hug because you helped them out with the smallest of things, you know, so it's just, it's a great, it's a great time, man," Oscar Ortega said.

The community center is fully operated through donations. If you'd like to support Lived Experiences, you can donate here.

