Former San Diego Rescue Mission attendee reflects on success story of beating homelessness

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Jesse Henderson’s all about moving forward, one step at a time.

“Life comes with trials, ups and downs. But I just keep pushing forward,” Henderson said. “Being homeless on the street and trying to figure out what I was going to, or where I was going to go was a daily struggle.”

I first met Jesse in July 2023, after he'd just wrapped up a yearlong rehabilitation program at the San Diego Rescue Mission.

The program is called the mission academy, which teaches and helps to ensure housing, sobriety and job training for participants after they graduate.

“It took a minute to try to just acclimated back into normal living. You know, being on the street — it’s hard,” Henderson said.

While he dealt with drugs and bad life choices, Jesse was in and out of homelessness for about four years.

Donnie Dee is the head of the San Diego Rescue Mission.

“I told him the other day, ‘Man, I am so proud of you,'” Dee said.



After the program, Jesse moved into an apartment with his sister and got a job with Ro-Li Electric.

“I got a job, you know, I bought a travel trailer. The plan is - because rent’s expensive - the plan is to stay there, save money and then probably get out of San Diego actually, buy some property somewhere,” Henderson said.

It’s a good plan that now involves more than just him.

Jesse got engaged, and his fiancée is now a part of his new future.

“It’s time to, you know, spread my wings and see other things,” Henderson said.

“It’s not just about graduation. This is about leaving our program and never experiencing homelessness again,” Dee said.

I asked Dee what he tells graduates like Jesse to make sure they don’t end up back on the streets.

“Make sure you got some people that are going to continue to help you walk this thing out on a right way. And Jesse is. Jesse’s a good example. He has family members, and I know he has people at work that are helping him to stay centered. And because of that, he’s a true success story,” Dee said.

I could see in our interview – Jesse’s demeanor was different from the last time we spoke.

A year spent on a better path erasing the hardships of the street for a future that's worth living. His challenges now are a bit different than what he had to deal with on the streets.

“Finances, a vehicle and having to get up early,” he says.

And when asked if Henderson thought he'd make so much progress in a year, he told me he saw the vision.

“I knew I was going to go forward and not look backwards anymore,” Henderson said.