Encanto's 'Queen Mother' reflects on flood recovery and ongoing struggles

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For many impacted by last year's flood, the storm brought to the spotlight decades of neglect for the storm infrastructure in the area.

Video footage shows the rushing water along the trolley tracks on Imperial Avenue in Encanto, just feet away from the Boys and Girls Club and Marie Widman Park, both of which were also damaged.

Earlier this week, ABC 10News anchor Wale Aliyu met with an icon of San Diego's Black community, whose name is known beyond her neighborhood.

Dr. Kathleen Harmon shared how the flood impacted her and the people she holds dear.

"I've lived here for 68 years — this is my home. This is where I fight dearly," said Harmon.

At 93 years old, Harmon is still a fighter. Affectionately known as "Queen Mother," she has spent decades trying to uplift Encanto.

"I was a social worker before I retired, and I've been an activist for 30 years, and I've been active in the Democratic Party," she said.

Harmon's latest fight—the Jan. 22, 2024 floods. ABC 10News was there days after as she faced the uncertainty of what life after that day would be like.

"I'm just so upset about where I'm going to stay because I have to move out of there tomorrow at 12, and I don't know exactly where I'm going," she told 10News at the time.

Harmon said the experience of the flood was terrifying. She ended up being away from home for six months.

"I couldn't get into my home, and you know if I lived there for over 68 years, what it was like living in a hotel. I moved, I think, several times in the hotels," she said. "I ended up in the hospital with pneumonia because one of the hotels had no heat and no nothing. It was a struggle, and I thank God I'm back home today."

Her return to normalcy was possible through the Harvey Family Foundation, a group that has been a shining light to many families impacted by the floods. Though her home has been repaired, the fight is not over for the Queen Mother.

"It's been a year since the flood. Yes, you're back at home, but in many ways, Encanto hasn't really been uplifted since the storm," Aliyu said.

"Definitely. We still stand the same— we still stand the same," Harmon said.

She said her mind is set on those who still haven’t recovered, people she will always be connected to.

"The other areas haven't been recognized either, and I cannot reinforce 42 Street, where it was really, really flooded," she said. "We built a family out of the flood. Those are my family. Those people—I will always be close and indebted to."

"Because you went through it together," Aliyu replied.

"And we're still going through it," Harmon said.