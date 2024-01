Enedina Cisneros is a specialty producer for ABC 10News. In her current role, she coordinates the team's field anchoring efforts, making sure 10News covers as many communities as possible from the front lines.

Previously, Enedina produced the morning show and weekend broadcasts. She has been a producer at 10News for five years.

Have a story that you think our newsroom should send an anchor to? Send Enedina an email to pitch her an idea.