El Cajon kid wins bronze medal at Muay Thai World Championship in Italy

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — After four years of dedicated training, El Cajon's Damien Ezra Gutierrez brought home a bronze medal from the Muay Thai World Championship in Italy, representing Team USA in an impressive showing for San Diego athletes.

"I feel proud of myself," Gutierrez said.

The young fighter's journey to international success was fueled by community support, with donations helping cover his expenses to compete on the world stage.

"We were able to pay for everything that Ezra needed, get him over there and have a wonderful life experience and come home with a bronze medal," said James Gregory, coach for Team USA and Pure Heart Muay Thai.

Gutierrez's training regimen was rigorous — seven days a week for four years — preparing him for the championship where he won two of his three fights.

"I did a lot of kicks on my first fight. My coach was telling me kick a lot," Gutierrez said.

The bronze medal represents not just personal achievement but highlights San Diego's growing reputation in the sport.

"I believe this is the best city in the United States for Muay Thai and youth Muay Thai included. We had 8 medalists from a single city," Gregory said.

Among those medalists was Hubert Martinez, who brought home gold for Team USA.

"When I was beginning, somebody inspired me and now I'm able to inspire Ezra and Ezra is gonna inspire somebody else in the future," Martinez said.

Gregory believes the athletes training in San Diego have promising futures ahead in the sport, with the city establishing itself as a powerhouse for Muay Thai talent.

San Diego's WBC Team USA medalists included:



Damien Ezra Gutierrez, Pure Heart Muay Thai, Bronze Medal

Hubert Martinez, Victory MMA, Gold Medal

Melanye Chavez Aranda, Switch Fitness, Gold Medal

Josh Howerton, Premier Fight and Fitness, Bronze Medal

Taliana Ioane, Premier Fight and Fitness, Gold Medal

Ashley Campbell, 360 Combat and Recovery, Bronze Medal

Eduardo Nieto, One Legacy, Bronze Medal

German Vaca, One Legacy, Bronze Medal

