Deadline looms for family struggling to move tiny home out of Vista RV park

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A Vista family has a big cloud hanging over their head this Thanksgiving -- they need to move their entire house by Dec. 1.

ABC 10News reported earlier this month on how the Green Oak Ranch RV Park is changing hands and forcing its residents to leave.

On Thanksgiving Eve, LaRen Reed's girls skated around in their current neighborhood. In the meantime, LaRen was thinking about Thanksgiving prep.

"This year, I'm doing all bacon," said LaRen. "Bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers, bacon-wrapped hot dogs, bacon chili."

But what's hovering in the background is the need to move their tiny home by Sunday, Dec. 1.

"We can't just pull a truck up to the house and pull it out," said LaRen. "We have found some places locally, but the space is 30 feet and our place is 40 or there's no hook-ups. So, it's been really difficult finding a place."

Green Oak Ranch is vacating the site, which is being taken over by Solutions for Change, a group that services the homeless.

However, Solutions for Change said it will not operate outside of the law or at the expense of their core programs. For instance, ABC 10News also reported that people living in the RV park were not living there legally.

ABC 10News previously spoke to residents, including Carrie Gibbs. She said at the time, "I feel like we're all just all priced out. We're not low enough to be good enough for solutions. We're not high enough to find anything on our own. And anything in between."

For LaRen, she's frustrated and wishes things could have been done differently.

"I don't wish it upon anybody," said LaRen. "It's a really difficult time for the holidays. We don't even know what Christmas is going to look like for our family. My husband had a stroke a couple years ago. I'm dealing with some medical issues myself. And then the move on top of it, it's just overwhelming."

LaRen said San Diego Rescue Mission reached out to them to help with relocation services, but said her family needs more time.

If you would like to help the family, email ABC 10News reporter Jane Kim at jane.kim@10news.com.