Couple who left regular jobs to open coffee business celebrates 2-year anniversary

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "We just wanted to do something for ourselves. We did not want to work a normal nine-to-five job but do something we love," said Marissa Lourenco.

I first met Marissa and Evan Lourenco the first week they opened their coffee cart in Golden Hill. It is called The Coffee Drop. That was two years ago.

They rented a parking spot from a liquor store on 28th and B streets. The couple quit their nine-to-five jobs and converted a trailer they got as a wedding gift into a coffee cart.

"I have been drinking coffee since I was three years old. That is probably too early," said Evan Lourenco.

They weathered many storms, built their customer base and moved on from the parking lot.

Eight months later, they opened their first brick-and-mortar location near the corner of Broadway and 30th streets, just a few blocks away from their original location.

The couple just celebrated their two-year anniversary in business.

"I feel amazing. I am exhausted but also very grateful. The time has flown by so fast," said Marissa.

The menu is on a flip board — something you would see at an old train station. The wanderlust theme started with the teardrop trailer. It has become their story and brand.

But now, instead of working together, Marissa is running the shop in Golden Hill, and Evan is running their new second location on Adams Avenue in Normal Heights; it’s their original coffee cart.

"I do miss working with Marissa. That is one of the biggest challenges. We built this thing, and we have such a great flow. We are the dream team, her and I," said Evan. "We want to thank the community of Golden Hill and Normal Heights for making our dream of starting a coffee business a reality."