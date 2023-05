SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - After receiving a camper as a wedding gift, a couple in Golden Hill decided to convert it into a coffee cart.

The couple then quit their 9 to 5 jobs to start a coffee business, which is now booming.

Evan and Marissa Lourenco, owners of The Coffee Shop, joined ABC 10News This Morning to talk about their journey and share advice with business owners just starting out.

Learn more about The Coffee Drop on their website at coffeedropcafe.com.