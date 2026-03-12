A Rady Children's patient is getting a second shot at Padres Spring Training

Diego Morris, a Rady Children's Hospital patient, missed the trip last year due to an infection. Now he's getting another shot at meeting his favorite players in Peoria, Arizona.

A Valley Center teen who has spent his life battling a rare heart condition and a leukemia diagnosis is finally getting his chance to make it to Padres spring training — and he is not taking it for granted.

Diego Morris has faced serious health challenges since birth. During his senior year of high school, he was diagnosed with leukemia. Throughout it all, he leaned on the San Diego Padres to help him push through.

Last year, Rady Children's Hospital — where Morris was treated — organized a trip to give him the opportunity to meet the players who inspired him. But an infection kept him from making the journey.

"It sucked — but I mean, my health is number one, and I always knew that. This isn't the first thing I ever missed because of my health," Morris said.

I first introduced viewers to Morris in February 2025, when he shared the physical struggles he had faced throughout his life. After he missed the spring training trip, I was able to coordinate with the Padres to get a special video message for Morris from his favorite player, Jackson Merrill — a moment he has used as motivation to keep going.

"I'm just so grateful for my health, and I'm grateful that people on that status are caring about me and are like listening to my story. It's just really, really cool to think about," Morris said.

This year, Morris is getting another call-up. He will join other Rady Children's Hospital patients on a trip to Peoria, Arizona, for spring training — and he is determined to make it this time.

"Yes, I'm planning to go again. I'm keeping healthy. I'm doing everything to stay healthy," Morris said.

Morris said the Padres' connection to their community is part of what makes the opportunity so meaningful.

"It's really cool seeing any athlete but really the Padres. The Padres are so centralized in San Diego, and like they really care about their community, which is really cool to see," Morris said.

Beyond meeting his favorite players, Morris said he hopes his story can offer something to other young patients at Rady Children's Hospital who are facing their own battles.

"I like to think the kids seeing me — I just tell them like what I went through and like look at me now I'm good. It'll be you too, trust me. I like to think it gives them a sense of hope," Morris said.

