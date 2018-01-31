Water main break turns street on Coronado into river

CORONADO, Calif. -- Crews responded to the scene of a water main break that flooded a street on Coronado Tuesday evening.

Officials say the break happened on First Street and B Avenue. Crews were able to shut off the water before 5:30 and prevent further flooding.

According to authorities, the 16-inch water main feeds the base. At this time, it’s unknown what caused the water main to break.

Police say the area between the 100 block of B Avenue to the 1300 block of First Street is expected to remain closed overnight.

Sky10 was over the flooding. Watch a Facebook live from the scene in the player below:

#Breaking: Water main break in Coronado. Parts of B street and Parts of First street closed off due to street flooding @10News pic.twitter.com/5MeTBYP639 — Anthony Pura (@10NewsPura) January 31, 2018