Water main break turns street on Coronado into river

Zac Self
4:45 PM, Jan 30, 2018
CORONADO, Calif. -- Crews responded to the scene of a water main break that flooded a street on Coronado Tuesday evening. 

Officials say the break happened on First Street and B Avenue. Crews were able to shut off the water before 5:30 and prevent further flooding. 

According to authorities, the 16-inch water main feeds the base. At this time, it’s unknown what caused the water main to break. 

Police say the area between the 100 block of B Avenue to the 1300 block of First Street is expected to remain closed overnight. 

Sky10 was over the flooding. Watch a Facebook live from the scene in the player below: 

