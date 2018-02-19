Warnings issued as high winds whip across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Cold temperatures and strong winds across San Diego County Monday prompted several weather advisories for the region.



A High Wind Advisory was issued for the county from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., with gusts up to 45 mph expected along the coast and in the valley areas.



Winds as high as 55 mph are expected in the mountains, with gusts in San Diego's desert areas likely to reach 75 mph.



FULL FORECAST | CHECK FLIGHT STATUS | INTERACTIVE RADAR



Because of Monday's winds, an Airport Weather Warning was issued for San Diego's Lindbergh Field from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.



As of 9 a.m., at least a dozen flights have been delayed likely due to the ongoing winds.



On the roads, Caltrans said a wind advisory is in effect for Interstate 8 from Alpine to the San Diego/Imperial County line.



Meanwhile, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for San Diego's mountain areas because of the cooler-than-usual temperatures.



The advisory, which took effect Sunday at 6 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. Monday, comes as 10News' forecast calls for up to 2 inches of snow in the mountains.



Light rain is also expected to fall around the county Monday.



The National Weather Service said: "Plan on slippery road conditions ... (and) be prepared for snow covered roads ... including during the evening commute. Damage to trees and power lines is likely. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times."



