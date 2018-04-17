Wallaby joeys being hand-raised at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Three six-month-old wallaby joeys are being hand-raised at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park before they are old enough to be welcomed into the park’s mob of wallabies.

Photos released by the zoo show the wallaby joeys spending time in their pouches where the zoo says they are most comfortable.

The wallaby joeys, which currently weigh between two and three pounds each, are being bottle-fed.

Once fully grown, wallaby females can weigh between 26 to 35 pounds.

The wallabies will join numerous other red-necked wallabies and gray kangaroos in an exhibit at the soon-to-open Walkabout Australia.