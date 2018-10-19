Walgreens: SDSU meningitis shots given at wrong temperature, students to be re-vaccinated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego State University is warning students that they will need to be re-vaccinated against meningitis after Walgreens gave out shots at non-optimal temperature.

According to The Daily Aztec, Walgreens recently discovered that the meningococcus B vaccines, given to 350 students on October 5 and 8, weren’t given at the right temperature.

The company says its reaching out to students who received them. While there’s no safety risk, Walgreens says students will need to be re-vaccinated to receive full efficacy.

The vaccine clinics were hosted after county health officials declared a meningitis outbreak on campus following several illnesses.

