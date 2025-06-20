Wake Up Call: Fires in East County, appeals court sides with Trump & June Gloom this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning and happy first day of summer! While many parts of the country bask in sunshine, San Diego County is set for cooler temperatures this weekend—courtesy of June Gloom—according to Meteorologist Megan Parry. This follows a notably hot week that has kept all eyes on local conditions.

We're also closely monitoring the Hawick and Monte fires in East County, assessing the appeals court's decision that retains the president's control over the National Guard in Los Angeles and following through on a family's pursuit of justice after the 2023 Juneteenth shooting at Liberty Station.

Dive into the Friday, June 20, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter for the stories you need to know today.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

Two fires were burning about 8 miles apart in East County as of early Friday morning. The latest, the Hawick Fire, sparked in unincorporated El Cajon Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded quickly to the blaze, hitting it with a constant barrage of water drops and fire retardant. They managed to get a handle on the fire and stopped the growth at 51 acres.

As of 5 a.m., it was 50% contained. All warnings and evacuation orders for the Hawick Fire have been lifted.

Just north of that, the Monte Fire near El Capitan Reservoir was still growing; more than 1,000 acres have burned so far since it ignited Tuesday afternoon. Crews have maintained 25% containment since late Wednesday night.

The steep, rocky terrain has made it challenging for the fire crews fighting the Monte Fire; Cal Fire says firefighters are being flown in by helicopters and dropped off in the hard-to-reach areas.

Evacuation orders for the Monte Fire were still in effect, but mostly in national forest land. Some communities north and east of the fire were still under an evacuation warning; however, the sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public at this time.

WATCH: ABC 10News reporter Ava Kershner spoke to people in the area who got pretty nervous as crews fought the Hawick Fire

Fire watch: Crews battling two fires in East County

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

A federal appeals court is allowing President Donald Trump to retain control of National Guard troops he deployed to Los Angeles following protests over immigration raids.

The decision halts a ruling from a lower court judge who found President Trump acted illegally by activating the soldiers. The deployment was the first by a president of a state National Guard without the governor’s permission since 1965. President Trump argued the troops were necessary to restore order, but Gov. Gavin Newsom said the move inflamed tensions and usurped local authority.

The Ninth Circuit of Appeals said that President Trump "lawfully exercised his statutory authority" under a law that authorizes the federalization of the National Guard.

WATCH: ABC 10News anchor Jared Aarons breaks down the issue, including Gov. Gavin Newsom's response to the ruling and ICE's ramped-up enforcement around LA

Appeals court rules Trump can keep control over National Guard

Full story via Scripps News.

CONSUMER:

As summer cookouts approach and grocery prices remain high, many shoppers are looking for ways to stretch their budgets. Experts say one effective strategy is choosing store brands over national brands.

Although many consumers already recognize these savings opportunities, some people Scripps News spoke to pointed out that some products warrant sticking with the name brands.

WATCH: Shoppers, a grocery store brand spokesperson and an editor for The Krazy Coupon Lady share their insight on the name brand vs. store brand debate

Store brand vs. name brand: How to save money on your grocery bill

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Family members of Jonathan Pullum are making an appeal for information two years after the 20-year-old La Mesa man was shot and killed at a Juneteenth festival at Liberty Station.

"He was a really good kid, and we just miss him. It just doesn't seem right, that the person, whoever did it, is out living his life, and my grandson is gone," said Yvonne Curry, Pullum's grandmother.

ABC 10News reporter Michael Chen first spoke with Pullum's father, Terrance, and his older brother Elijah two days after the shooting in 2023.

"Unreal, something out of a nightmare," Elijah said in the 2023 interview.

WATCH: Chen follows through with another report on this story as the family fights for justice

Family pleads for tips in unsolved 2023 Juneteenth festival shooting at Liberty Station

"Over 200 people there, and we are sure somebody knows something. We wish they would come forward, so my grandson can get some justice. That’s all that we want," Curry said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: