10News Wake Up Call: Real ID now required for air travel; lawsuit filed over San Diego salmonella outbreak

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Wednesday, May 7, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TOP STORY:

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Catholic cardinals will sequester themselves behind the Vatican’s medieval walls for the start of a conclave to elect the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, a successor to Pope Francis who died in April at the age of 88.

The 133 cardinals from 70 countries will be locked inside the Sistine Chapel, where they will vote in secret and silence after surrendering their cellphones.

Before the conclave, a Mass was celebrated at St. Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday morning.

The dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, prayed for the cardinals to find the wisdom, counsel and understanding to elect a worthy new shepherd.

The Vatican has said that all communications around the Holy See will be jammed as they prepare to withdraw from the outside world for their secret and sacred task ahead.

The cardinals are likely to cast their first vote later on Wednesday. Assuming no one is elected, black smoke would be expected out of the Sistine Chapel chimney at around 7 p.m. local time.

The cardinals will then retire for the night and return on Thursday morning. They can hold up to two ballots in the morning and two in the afternoon until a winner is found.

While cardinals this week said they expected a short conclave, it will likely take at least a few rounds of voting.

RELATED COVERAGE:



MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Pakistan is preparing for potential military action hours after India launched a barrage of missiles overnight, killing at least 26 people in Pakistani-controlled territory.

India officials said their missiles struck infrastructure used by militants who were linked to April’s massacre of tourists in the Indian-controlled area of Kashmir.

In response, Pakistan’s leaders are calling the attack an act of war; Pakistani officials claimed their forces shot down several Indian fighter jets in retaliation to the attack.

Read the full story: https://www.10news.com/world/india-fires-three-missiles-across-the-frontier-with-pakistan-pakistani-officials-say

CONSUMER:

Ted S. Warren/AP A sign informing people about Real ID.

Travelers are being urged to prepare for possible long lines and other delays at San Diego International Airport Wednesday as enforcement of the federal government’s Real ID requirement begins.

At all airports across the U.S., Transportation Security Administration officers will require passengers ages 18 or older to present a Real ID or other acceptable form of identification to board a commercial flight.

Kimberly Becker, president/CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority said in a statement, “We encourage passengers to plan ahead if they intend to fly out of SAN on May 7 and bring proper. More than 40,000 passengers depart from SAN each day and with the beginning of Real ID enforcement we anticipate possible delays. To ensure a smooth experience through SAN, we advise travelers to arrive two hours before domestic flights and three hours for international flights."

ABC 10News learned extra security officers and other airport staff members would be on hand at San Diego International Airport to assist travelers.

A TSA spokesperson told ABC 10News, “TSA will enforce REAL ID and ensure there is no impact to wait times or TSA screening applications, especially for those passengers who are prepared with their REAL ID, passport or other acceptable form of ID. Passengers who present a state-issued identification that is not REAL ID compliant at TSA checkpoints and who do not have another acceptable alternative form of ID will be notified of their non-compliance, may be directed to a separate area and may receive additional screening.”

To determine if a California driver's license is Real ID-compliant, travelers are advised to look for a golden bear with a star in the top right corner. Those who aren't sure can check with the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Other acceptable forms of identification include U.S. and foreign passports and passport cards, Department of Defense identification -- including those issued to dependents -- a permanent resident card, border crossing card, or photo ID from a federally recognized Tribal Nation, among others.

The TSA’s complete list of acceptable forms of ID can be found at https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification.

In addition to domestic air travel, a Real ID will be required to enter certain federal buildings.

City News Service contributed to this report.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A lawyer who filed a lawsuit over a recent salmonella outbreak at a San Diego restaurant spoke to ABC 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt about the legal action.

San Diego County health officials confirmed 24 salmonella cases, and seven hospitalizations tied to an outbreak at Aladdin’s Mediterranean Café in Clairemont.

Officials said the affected people reported dining at the restaurant between April 25 and 26, but the source of the contamination has yet to be identified.

Aladdin’s remains closed amid a county health investigation.

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: