County investigating Salmonella outbreak linked to Clairemont area restaurant

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials were investigating a salmonella outbreak Friday linked to Aladdin Mediterranean Café in the Clairemont area of San Diego.

County epidemiologists identified 14 "confirmed and probable cases" associated with this outbreak between April 25 and 26, involving individuals ranging in age from 18 to 79.

Five people have been hospitalized, according to the county.

The county's Environmental Health and Quality Department is conducting the investigation along with Public Health Services.

"No source of the outbreak has been determined, however once the investigation is complete and it is determined there is no ongoing risk, the restaurant will be cleared to resume operation," the county statement reads.

Aladdin Café voluntarily closed when notified of the situation to allow health officials to do testing and interview staff and has worked closely with the county.

Salmonella causes an infection called Salmonellosis. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea that might have blood or mucous, abdominal cramps and fever. Symptoms generally begin 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Illness from salmonella can last 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment.

As of April 28, the county has identified 184 cases of Salmonellosis in 2025 across the region. In 2024, there were 753 cases identified, compared with 685 in 2023 and 683 in 2022.