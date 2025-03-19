10News Wake Up Call: Spike strips help stop truck in chase; TSA workers to rally

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

The union representing Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers and flight attendants is set to hold a protest outside of San Diego International Airport on Wednesday morning.

According to the American Federation of Government Employees, they are rallying against the Department of Homeland Security’s recent decision to revoke their collective bargaining rights; the union said that takes away the voice of the workers who protect the public.

The union represents nearly 50,000 TSA workers.

The workers’ most recent contract with DHS gave them more shift trading options, increased uniform allowances and weather and safety leave. That deal was supposed to last through 2031.

Earlier this month, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem removed the right to collectively bargain for TSA workers. The agency said ending collective bargaining will remove red tape and make the TSA more productive and resilient.

In response, union workers said cutting the collective bargaining agreement could jeopardize benefits like family and medical leave, fair wages, and make it harder for employees to speak up to management.

One TSA agent told ABC 10News that removing the right for TSA workers to unionize has already created a chilling effect for the agents screening bags every day.

“Since the announcement came out, people are just nervous. Because, like I said, that collective bargaining agreement was our protection essentially against upper management. It was our protection if you were being harassed, discriminated against,” the agent said.

The union has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to keep their collective bargaining agreement.

Wednesday’s rally is set for 11 a.m. outside of Terminal 2, west of the Skybridge.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

A lengthy police chase that began in the South Bay and spanned several cities ended in a driver’s arrest late Tuesday night.

San Diego Police told ABC 10News officers attempted to pull over a Dodge Ram pickup truck for reckless driving in Otay Mesa at around 9:30 p.m.

The driver did not stop, instead speeding away and prompting officers to pursue the truck.

For nearly an hour, officers followed the truck out of the South Bay and towards San Diego before it entered National City.

Officers deployed spike strips, destroying at least one of the truck’s tires. The truck eventually came to a stop where Interstate 805 connects with state Route 54.

Police said the driver got out of the disabled vehicle and tried to run away, but he was taken down by a police K-9.

The driver was arrested and then taken to the hospital for treatment.

CONSUMER:

(AP) — Even as the economy undergoes what may be wrenching changes, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday is expected to signal it could cut its key interest rate twice this year — the same forecast it issued in December.

Yet the reasons for those cuts may change dramatically, depending on how the economy fares.

What were once seen as “good news” rate reductions in response to a steady decline in inflation back to the Fed’s target of 2%, now could become “bad news” cuts that would be implemented to offset an economy struggling in the wake of widespread tariffs, rapid cuts in government spending, and a spike in economic uncertainty.

Read more: https://www.10news.com/politics/economy/interest-rate-decision-looms-as-fed-discusses-tariffs-and-trade-war-impacts

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre had a strong response after the Environmental Protection Agency rejected her request to declare the Tijuana River Valley a superfund site.

In an interview with ABC 10News reporter Ryan Hill on Tuesday, Aguirre said of the EPA’s rejection letter: “My thought to this letter is … "

The mayor then ripped the letter in half.

"I’m tired. I’m tired of the empty promises," she added.

Watch Ryan’s interview with Mayor Aguirre:

