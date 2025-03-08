Legal expert explains why TSA workers are no longer represented by a union

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's the latest step in unraveling the work of democrats. The Department of Homeland Security announced Friday it will end collective bargaining for TSA security officers. This was originally granted under the Obama administration and later expanded under Biden.

"The Department of Homeland Security will be given broad authority to regulate the terms and conditions of TSA employees," said legal analyst Dan Eaton.

Legal analyst Dan Eaton says DHS holds broader authority over its employees compared to many other federal agencies. He believes the agency was acting within its right to limit bargaining protections.

"They had just signed a seven-year contract with the union, to break the contract in the middle of it, is that part legal?"

"Whether it is legal probably will be up to the courts because the union has suggested it is not going to accept this without a fight," Eaton said.

The American Federation of Government Employees represents the nearly 50,000 TSA workers impacted by this decision. The union's most recent contract with DHS helped workers get more shift trading options, increased uniform allowances, and weather and safety leave. A representative sent 10News a statement which reads in part: "We do not believe they have done this in an appropriate and legal manner. We are evaluating our legal options."

"The argument I supposed would be that when Secretary Noem took this action she did it the wrong way, she didn't follow the right procedural steps."

DHS says TSA has too many people doing full-time union work rather than performing screening functions. The union strongly disagrees. Eaton says the union can use that factual dispute to argue against this decision in court.

TSA sent 10News a statement showing support for this move. A TSA Spokesperson wrote: "Thanks to Secretary Noem’s action, Transportation Security Officers will no longer lose their hard-earned dollars to a union that does not represent them. The Trump Administration is committed to returning to merit-based hiring and firing policies."

"This action will ensure Americans will have a more effective and modernized workforce across the nation’s transportation networks. TSA is renewing its commitment to providing a quick and secure travel process for Americans."