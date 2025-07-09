10News Wake Up Call: Heat wave set to scorch San Diego County

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

TOP STORY:

San Diego’s first major heat wave of the summer is here, and with scorching temperatures in the forecast for Wednesday, heat-related warnings are set to take effect for the region.

Starting at 10 a.m., a Heat Advisory will take effect for San Diego County’s inland areas and mountains, while an Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect at 10 a.m. for the county’s desert communities -- where temperatures could soar up to 118 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, the Heat Advisory for the inland areas and mountains will last until 8 p.m. Thursday; the Extreme Heat Warning for the deserts is expected to run until 8 p.m. Thursday.

San Marcos, El Cajon, Poway, La Mesa, Santee, and Escondido are among the inland-area cities expected to hit at least 90 degrees, with some possibly reaching triple digits.

With Wednesday’s high temperatures, health officials are advising the public to take the necessary precautions such as staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activities, seeking out shade/air-conditioned places, and checking on relatives and neighbors.

Pets should also be kept in shady areas and given ample water. In addition, the public is reminded to never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles for even a minute, as the interior of vehicles can quickly reach lethal temperatures.

USEFUL RESOURCES:



City & County Cool Zones: https://www.10news.com/news/news-links/cool-zones-around-city-and-san-diego-county

Latest Weather Alerts & Advisories: https://www.10news.com/weather/alerts

Staying cool without an air conditioner: https://www.10news.com/weather/how-to-stay-cool-in-a-heat-wave-even-without-air-conditioning

Differences between heat stroke & heat exhaustion: https://www.10news.com/heat-exhaustion-vs-heat-stroke-know-the-signs-and-how-to-treat-them

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

HUNT, Texas (AP) — As the search in Texas continued Wednesday for more than 160 people believed to be missing days after a destructive wall of water killed over 100 people, the full extent of the catastrophe had yet to be revealed as officials warned that unaccounted victims could still be found amid the massive piles of debris that stretch for miles.

“Know this: We will not stop until every missing person is accounted for. Know this also: There very likely could be more added to that list,” Gov. Greg Abbott said during a news conference Tuesday.

Abbot said officials have been seeking more information about those who were in the state's Hill Country during the Fourth of July holiday but did not register at a camp or a hotel and may have been in the area without many people knowing.

The lowlands of Kerr County along the Guadalupe River, where most of the victims of the flash flooding have been recovered so far, are filled with youth camps and campgrounds, including Camp Mystic, the century-old all-girls Christian summer camp where at least 27 campers and counselors died. Officials said Tuesday that five campers and one counselor have still not been found.

Crews in airboats, helicopters and on horseback along with hundreds of volunteers are part of one of the largest search operations in Texas history.

The flash flood is the deadliest from inland flooding in the U.S. since Colorado’s Big Thompson Canyon flood on July 31, 1976, killed 144 people, said Bob Henson, a meteorologist with Yale Climate Connections. That flood surged through a narrow canyon packed with people on a holiday weekend, Colorado’s centennial celebration.

Public officials in charge of locating the victims are facing intensifying questions about who was in charge of monitoring the weather and warning that floodwaters were barreling toward camps and homes.

Abbott promised that the search for victims will not stop until everyone is found. He also said President Donald Trump has pledged to provide whatever relief Texas needs to recover. Trump plans to visit the state Friday.

CONSUMER:

As gas prices continue to rise across the country, San Diego residents are feeling the pinch. Many locals are adjusting their driving habits in response to soaring fuel costs, but for some, personal circumstances dictate their transportation choices.

Watch Marie Coronel's report:

A look at how gas prices are affecting San Diegans' driving habits

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A lasting tribute more than four years in the making is now being put on hold.

In January 2021, Max Lenail died while trying to cross a river at Mission Trails Regional Park during a storm.

Since then, his parents have tirelessly worked to have a bridge put up to prevent similar tragedies and as a way to honor their son.

However, Melissa Mecija follows through Max’s parents to discuss the red tape they said is stopping the project from becoming a reality.

Watch Melissa's report:

Why Max Lenail bridge project is put on hold

While the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife have not responded to this story, the City of San Diego’s Department of Development Services issued this statement:

“City staff across departments have been supportive of Mr. Lenail’s efforts on this project. This has included regular correspondence and meetings with, and direct involvement from, department directors, development project managers, program managers and more.

While the project would be within public property, the bridge has always been a private project with multiple complexities; including but not limited to its impact to the local ecosystem and accessibility within the area. Just like with any private project, City staff must remain unbiased throughout the review process, ensuring equity and adhering to building, engineering and environmental standards at the local, state and federal levels. State and federal regulations and the approval of those agencies are outside of the City’s purview.”

