10News Wake Up Call: Gruesome discovery after chase; egg prices expected to soar

Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

Here's what you need to know in the Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

EL CAJON (CNS) - A man suspected of kidnapping a woman who was discovered dead in the trunk of a sedan in El Cajon Tuesday was taken into custody following a brief chase.

Officers responded to the 500 block of North Mollison Avenue, near Madison Avenue, around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday to reports regarding a possible kidnapping involving a black Hyundai Sonata located near the intersection of Madison and Magnolia avenues, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

The Sonat's driver failed to yield after officers attempted a traffic stop.

Police said the driver led officers on a chase through El Cajon and Spring Valley and then returned to El Cajon on Interstate 8.

The driver exited the freeway and collided with two other vehicles in the 500 block of North Mollison Avenue. Police said he was ultimately taken into custody after being subdued with a Taser by officers.

Further investigation revealed to detectives that a woman was unresponsive in the trunk of the Hyundai and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Updates on this story: https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/san-diego-news/el-cajon-police-find-womans-body-in-trunk-of-car-after-pursuit

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Republicans are working to craft a federal budget framework that could clear both chambers of Congress.

On Tuesday night, the House of Representatives -- with a Republican majority -- passed a budget resolution with just one GOP dissenter.

The measure is not a finalized bill; it is a framework for negotiations with the Senate that will likely receive push-back in that chamber.

The resolution proposes an $880 billion reduction in health and energy programs over a decade.

CONSUMER:

The price of eggs is predicted to jump more than expected due to ongoing bird flu outbreaks.

In its Food Price Outlook that was updated on Tuesday, the U.S. Agriculture Department said it believes egg prices will rise more than 40 percent this year -- double the increase that was predicted in January.

With skyrocketing prices, some people are choosing to raise their own chickens, leading to a rise in sales of chicks, hens, and coops.

Meanwhile, Denny’s has become the latest restaurant chain to institute a surcharge on meals that include eggs.

In a statement to CNN, Denny’s officials said, “Due to the nationwide egg shortage and increased cost of eggs, some of our restaurant locations will need to temporarily add a surcharge to every meal that incudes eggs. This pricing decision is market-by-market, and restaurant-by-restaurant due to the regional impacts of the egg shortage.”

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Two mothers, united in their grief, are searching for answers after the deaths of their daughters, both believed to be linked to fentanyl overdoses.

Watch reporter Michael Chen's story:

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: