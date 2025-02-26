El Cajon police find woman's body in trunk of car after pursuit

EL CAJON (KGTV) — A man is in custody after police say they found a woman's body in the trunk of his vehicle, Tuesday afternoon.

The El Cajon Police Department received a call, alerting them of a possible kidnapping witnessed involving a black Hyundai Sonata. Police say they located the car near the intersection of Madison and Magnolia.

Shortly after locating the car, police say they attempted to stop it before the driver fled, leading them on a pursuit through El Cajon and Spring Valley. The chase eventually led back to El Cajon where the driver exited Interstate 8 and collided with two other vehicles on N. Mollison. No injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect, identified as a man, was taken into custody after using a taser to subdue him. That's when police say they inspected the car, where they found the body of a woman in the trunk. So far, no details of the identity of the deceased woman or suspect have been revealed as the investigation remains ongoing.

