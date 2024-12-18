10News Wake Up Call: Santa Ana winds return; death investigation in Bonita

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

Here's what you need to know in the Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

The San Diego Unified School District board on Tuesday night unanimously passed a resolution to make SD Unified a “Welcoming District” for all students.

District officials said the move was necessary to help calm any fears or anxiety over potential changes made when the incoming Trump administration takes office.

The resolution was put into place to ensure all students, their families, and staff members feel safe and welcome at school.

Additionally, a new website was launched to support students and their families who might experience harassment, discrimination or bias-based harm.

District officials said it is committed to supporting LGBTQIA+ students and they vow to not work with or allow immigration officers onto their campuses and district facilities unless there is a warrant.

Visit the district's new website at https://www.sdusdequity.com/protecting-students.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are trying to determine what led to the deaths of two people who were found in a parked vehicle near the Chula Vista Golf Course in Bonita Tuesday.

According to sheriff’s officials, deputies were dispatched to an area of Orchard Hill Road and Cresta Verde Lane just after 11 a.m. after someone reported seeing an unresponsive person in a parked car.

Deputies arrived to find two people inside the vehicle; because the deaths were considered suspicious, the sheriff’s Homicide Unit took lead in the investigation.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

TRAFFIC:

Check the latest conditions on San Diego County's roadways at https://www.10news.com/traffic

CONSUMER:

To curb in-store thefts this holiday season, Walmart is testing the usage of body cameras on store employees.

The retail giant has not revealed full details, only noting the bodycam pilot program is being tested in one unnamed market.

Walmart and other retailers have taken great measures to combat thefts in recent years, including locking up specific merchandise and increasing the number of security personnel in stores.

ABC News said retailers reported a 93 percent increase in shoplifting incidents in 2023 compared to before the pandemic – costing those retailers more than $121 billion.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

(CNS) — Twin announcements could bring welcome relief to the ongoing pollution crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border in the Tijuana River Valley.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced the beginning of a state-funded pilot project featuring floating trash booms made partially from recycled material.

Also on Tuesday, Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, announced he and the San Diego congressional delegation have secured $250 million in the "Further Continuing Appropriations and Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2025" for the Tijuana River pollution.

Read full story: https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/2-announcements-could-offer-relief-for-border-sewage-pollution-crisis

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: