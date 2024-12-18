San Diego Unified votes to be 'Welcoming District for All,' launches equity website

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Unified School District voted unanimously to become a Welcoming District for All Students.

The board voted on the resolution Tuesday night during a special meeting. The district says the resolution is intended to make sure all students, their families, and staff feel safe and welcome at school.

"Every student, regardless of how they identify or where they come from, deserves to feel safe, supported, and inspired to thrive," said the interim superintendent, Fabiola Bagula, during the meeting.

The move was applauded by people who attended the meeting.

"There are no words to express our gratitude for stepping up and standing by human rights and human values," said one woman during the public comment portion of the meeting.

The district also launched a new website to support students and their families who might experience harassment, discrimination, or biased-based harm.

The resolution passed in anticipation of potential changes at the federal level once President-elect Trump is inaugurated.

"The political landscape around us may shift, and debates about identity and equity may intensify, but here in our schools, we stand as a collective force for justice and love," said Bagula during her remarks at the meeting.

The district says it’s committed to supporting LGBTQIA+ students and vows to not work with or allow ICE onto their campuses and district facilities, except when there’s a warrant.

In addition to the website, there is also a new internal reporting hotline, a safety task force, and scheduled training for district staff.