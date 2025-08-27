10News Wake Up Call: Help for San Diego families as ICE operations ramp up; Airbnb as a wedding venue option?

Happy Wednesday!

With immigration enforcement operations ramping up across San Diego County, we learn more about a local group’s efforts to help those who say the fear of deportation has them too scared to leave their homes.

Also, we’re following through with a man’s last-ditch attempt to drum up support against plans to redevelop the property where the famed Santee Drive-In Theater sits.

Welcome to the August 27 edition of your morning newsletter:

TOP STORY:

A San Diego grassroots organization says the recent surge in immigration enforcement has some local families too afraid to leave their homes, even when it comes to running daily errands like grocery shopping.

WATCH — Reporter Laura Acevedo shows how the volunteers with the group Somos Tias are stepping up to make sure people are not going without food around the county:

Group delivers food to San Diego families afraid to leave homes as immigration enforcement surges

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

NEW DELHI (AP) — India faces a major challenge as steep U.S. tariffs on Indian products take effect.

The import duties coming into force on Wednesday threaten over half of India's exports to its largest overseas market.

The situation highlights the fragile trade ties between the two allies.

U.S. President Donald Trump had initially announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods, but then imposed an additional 25% tariff due to India’s purchases of Russian oil. That brings the combined U.S. tariffs on India to 50%.

The Indian government estimates that $48.2 billion worth of exports will be affected.

Labor-intensive sectors like textiles and leather will likely be hit hardest. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed not to yield to U.S. pressure.

CONSUMER:

Planning a wedding often starts with finding the perfect venue, but some couples are now turning to vacation rental properties to check off more than one item on their to-do list.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel breaks down how Airbnbs are saving couples from the headache of planning and leaving more money for the honeymoon:

Vacation rentals becoming a popular wedding venue option for couples

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Last year, local community advocate Gage Swaner started a petition to save the Santee Drive-In, a destination that is near and dear to his heart.

The drive-in closed for good in early 2024 and the property was sold to a Los Angeles-based development firm, with the company intending to turn the site into warehouse and distribution center.

WATCH — Reporter Yasmeen Ludy follows through with why Gage is urging the community to join him at Wednesday night’s Santee City Council meeting to help preserve the community landmark:

Santee drive-in theater could become warehouse, sparking community opposition

