10News Wake Up Call: Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs are here; waterfront parking rates go up

Here's what you need to know in the Wednesday, April 2, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to launch a barrage of so-called reciprocal tariffs on friend and foe alike.

Wednesday's tariffs come on what the Republican president has dubbed “Liberation Day” to free the U.S. from what he says are years of unfair trade practices.

By most economists’ assessments, the risky move threatens to plunge the economy into a downturn and mangle decades-old alliances.

The White House is exuding confidence despite the political and financial gamble being undertaken.

Importers would likely pass some of the cost of the taxes on to consumers.

The Budget Lab at Yale University estimates a 20% universal tariff would cost the average household $3,400 to $4,200.

What to expect when tariffs take effect: https://www.10news.com/politics/economy/what-to-expect-as-new-tariffs-take-effect-this-week

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Val Kilmer, the versatile actor who played flying ace Iceman opposite Tom Cruise in “Top Gun,” Batman in “Batman Forever” and singer Jim Morrison in the biopic “The Doors,” has died at age 65.

Kilmer's daughter says he died Tuesday in Los Angeles from pneumonia; he had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014.

The Los Angeles-born Kilmer studied acting at the elite Juilliard School and had his big break in the 1985 spy spoof “Top Secret.”

He was sometimes regarded as a difficult presence on film sets but said in his memoir that he always put the art first.

Read the full story: https://www.10news.com/obituaries/val-kilmer-top-gun-and-batman-star-with-an-intense-approach-dies-at-65

CONSUMER:

Starting today, it will cost you a bit more to park along San Diego’s waterfront.

Port of San Diego officials said parking rates are going up for meters and pay stations due to “increasing demand for parking” in the area.

The following locations will see rate increases that will impact about 700 parking spaces:



Spanish Landing Park — Increase from $1 to $2 per hour starting April 2; increase from $2 to $2.50 per hour starting July 1; enforcement is 7 days a week, 6 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Embarcadero Marina Parks North and South — Increase from $1.75 to $2.50 per hour starting April 2; enforcement is 7 days a week, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Shelter Island — Increase from $1.25 to $2.25 per hour starting April 2; increase from $2.25 to $2.50 per hour starting July 1; enforcement is 7 days a week, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Port officials believe raising parking rates will bring in about $500,000 per year to help with park maintenance, public safety, and other initiatives.



WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

For the past several years, ABC 10News has covered a rise in traumatic injuries related to falls at the border wall is south San Diego County.

A migrant advocacy group even set up a tent to help those who have been injured, but despite recent incidents -- including a woman’s death on Monday -- advocates say they’re actually seeing fewer people falling from the wall.

Watch Perla Shaheen’s report:

